Player Moments Kenny Lala has been published in as a Squad Building Challenge FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time due to his inclusion in the FIFA 19s headlining squad.

This article covers:

SBC requirements and solutions

SBC costs

When the SBC is worth filling out

Player analysis and squad links

Continue reading: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: update ratings, release date of winter upgrades, functionality and early predictions

Kenny Lala SBC information

Find all information about Kenny Lala’s Player Moments SBC, from release date to SBC requirements to total SBC costs.

Release date: Friday, January 19th – 6pm in the UK

Expiration date: Sunday, January 26th – 6pm in the UK

Requirement:

SQUAD 1: Ligue 1 player: Min 1 | In-form player: At least 1 | Squad rating: Min 85 | Team chemistry: min 70

Squad 2: Squad evaluation: Min. 86 | Team chemistry: min 60

To view SBC solutions, visit FUTBIN,

SBC expenses: ~ 250,000 coins

Its worth it? 50/50. There is no doubt that Kenny Lala is a great card, but for 250 km he has to be a guaranteed starter on your team. If you urgently need a top class Ligue 1 or a French RB, it’s ideal.

Kenny Lala Statistics and player analysis in the game

Kenny Lala has everything you need to be a decent full-back this year.

In terms of pace, 87 acceleration and 90 sprint speed It is more than enough to cope with fast wingers. However, it would be helpful if you could rely on quick chemistry.

Defensive again very capable with 88 interceptions, 85 defensive awareness, 85 standing tackling and 85 slip skill, but a chemical style boost would be cheap.

What should stand out for me, however, would be his attacking abilities with good dribbling statistics, including 88 Ball control and 89 dribble, but incredibly over. With 99 Crossing, a statistic that previously only appeared in TOTY cards, as well 90 short passing, 93 long passing and 92 curve, Lala will definitely be a threat to the wing.

For a chemical style, I would either: shadow or Anchor, just to improve his pace a bit and to bring his defensive stats to a really first class level.

Kenny Lala Squad-Links

When it comes to links, it helps Lala to be French to get into many teams. However, with regard to strong links outside of symbols, the options are somewhat limited.

Unless you convert Mbappe With the exception of one CM, these are currently the only top midfield links in Ligue 1 87 Houssem Aouarwho you get from this season’s goals, and 84 Sanson, available in the current headlining campaign.

Be sure too consequences and Tweet us to let us know who you are when you fill out this SBC.

Be sure to follow me (@MattFUTTrading) on Twitter for more FIFA 20 trading tips!

Written by

Matt Thomas

@MattFUTTrading

Would you like to join the RS team? To become something Real gamers