Diego Costa’s flashback card was released as a Squad Building Challenge in Los Angeles FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrates its outstanding 2013/14 season.

This article covers:

SBC requirements and solutions

SBC costs

When the SBC is worth filling out

Player analysis and squad links

Diego Costa SBC information

Here you will find all information about Diego Costa’s Flashback SBC, from the release dates to the SBC requirements to the total cost of SBC.

Release date: Monday, January 20th – 6pm in the UK

Expiration date: Thursday, January 23rd – 6pm in the UK

Requirement:

La Liga players: Min 2 | In-form player: min. 2 | Squad rating: Min 84 | Team chemistry: min 70

To view SBC solutions, visit FUTBIN,

SBC expenses: ~ 75,000 coins

Its worth it? 50/50. You can’t fault the value of this SBC for a Diego Costa card with 89 ratings and 96 physical cards. A major problem, however, is its poor mobility and balance, coupled with its 2 * skill moves.

Diego Costa Statistics and player analysis in the game

When you look at the facial stats, Diego Costa seems like an incredible card, but there is a problem with its flexibility and balance.

First, its main characteristic will be its crazy physicality. With 99 strength and 99 aggression, This card is a handful for all defenders and it will be very difficult to get off the ball.

With 95 finishing, 93 shot power and 94 positioning and 97 serenity, For me there is no doubt that Costa will be an incredible finisher before the goal.

Unfortunately, the main disadvantage of this card is how chunky it will feel on the ball. Even though he has a good pace, he is 65 Agility and 59 balance are very important stats for the FIFA 20 meta, and only 2 moves can hurt it further.

ON sniper The chemistry style helps improve its statistics a little. Unfortunately, there is no chemistry style with which he can improve his 2-star skills.

Diego Costa Squad-Links

As a Spaniard in La Liga, there are countless ways to integrate Diego Costa into your team.

Outside of the symbols there are a number of good strong links that you can use to make Costa aware of the chemistry. The new headliner cards in 87 Saul and 87 Moreno There are interesting new maps that you can use as well as other Spaniards 87 Iago Aspas is another eye-catching option.

