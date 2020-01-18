Chris Smalling’s headliner map was released as Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time on the second day of the headlining campaign.

This article covers:

SBC requirements and solutions

SBC costs

When the SBC is worth filling out

Statistics and analysis in the game

Squad-Links

Chris Smalling SBC information

Here you can find all information about Chris Smalling’s new headliner, from the release dates to the SBC requirements to the total costs for SBC.

Release date: Saturday, January 18th – 6pm in the UK

Expiration date: Tuesday, January 21st – 6pm in the UK

Requirement:

England players: Min 1 | In-form player: At least 1 | Squad rating: Min 83 | Team chemistry: min. 80

To view SBC solutions, visit FUTBIN,

SBC expenses: ~ 30,000 coins

Its worth it? Yes. This is a great card for the price. You get a solid Series A-CB that can be updated dynamically throughout the season.

Chris Smalling Stats & in-game player analysis

Chris Smalling may not be the best CB in the game, but he has everything a good CB needs in statistics.

In terms of speed, it is certainly usable with 76 steps 82 sprint speed, Its agility and balance are a little low for a CB, but it’s understandable to be 6’4 ”.

Defensively, this card is solid, though 85 interception, 90 headings, 85 defense awareness With 89 approach standing and 87 smooth tackling. Connect that to his 93 strength, and you have a very strong no nonsense CB.

There are several options available for chemical styles. You could go with the more popular one shadow or anchor Chemistry styles to improve his pace and defensiveness, or maybe go with one engine if you want a more technical ball game center half.

Chris Smalling Squad-Links

There are quite a few good connections to Chris Smalling in Serie A. Being English helps him join Defense in the Premier League with people like Kyle Walker.

When it comes to strong connections, there are really only two main candidates in Roma club members outside of icons 86 IF Kolarov and 84 UEL Juan Jesus. Personally, I like the look of the CB partnership, both of which are solid live objects and have the potential to upgrade heavily throughout the season!

