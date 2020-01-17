Neymar leads the line in the newly published headliner promotion FIFA 20 Ultimate Team! As a dynamic item, this Neymar card has the potential to become one of the best players in FUT.

As a headliner card, Neymar has the potential to upgrade during the season, either through personal in-form items (headliners always remain 1 in-form upgrade before the performance-based card with the next highest rating) or by winning 4 consecutive ones Domestic PSGs league games.

This article covers:

Neymar’s in-game statistics

Best positions and roles

Squad-building opportunities

Card costs & final value assessment / 10

Neymar’s in-game statistics

Neymar is undoubtedly one of the best cards of the year, and his headliner card will undoubtedly keep up with the quality of the Team of the Year cards.

First of all, this card feels lightning fast on the ball 96 acceleration, 98 agility, 98 ball control and 98 dribble Expect Neymar to be on the ball quickly and have chances in a confined space.

Technically, this card is great, possessive 91 completion With 95 serenityAnd most importantly, with his 5 * weak foot, he can easily shoot on both sides, making him a nightmare for defenders.

Finally his death. Over with 91 base, including 94 vision, 91 briefly over and Curve 92This card is far more than just a finisher and can play just as effectively.

Neymar’s best position and role

For me, Neymar’s best role in FIFA 20 is either an ST or a central CAM. While it is fast enough to play far to get the most out of this map, you have to play it centrally.

Thanks to his dribbling, shooting, 5 * weak feet and 5 * ability, Neymar is one of the best players in the game when it comes to operating in a confined space CAM at 4231/41212, or as an out-and-out finisher.

Top links to Neymar

Although Neymar is one of the best players in the game, the links for Neymar are slightly restricted as he plays in Ligue 1.

By far the best link will be Kylian Mbappewho is also one of the best players in the game.

Outside of icons, there aren’t really many top alternatives Player Moments Di Maria It’s available as an SBC, but it’s a very useful link.

Neymar’s price

As expected, this Neymar card is not cheap and is currently on the order of 3,500,000 coins on PS4 (from 8pm on January 17th).

Expect the headliner Neymar to get a little cheaper in the coming days as it gets more and more supplies throughout the promotion.

Worth rating of 10

For me, this Neymar is one of the most expensive cards in the game, but it has one of the best in the game.

Since PSG is expected to win 4 league games in a row and Neymar has to expect at least a few more IFs, I can easily say that this card has a version with a 96+ rating by the end of the year.

OVERALL RATING – 9/10

