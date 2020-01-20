They say there are three things that are safe in life, death, taxes, and the valuation of Ciro Immobile! The Italian is on fire and scored three more goals to increase the total of his season.

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool continued his path to the Premier League title with another dominant performance, while Juventus extended his Serie A lead after Inter lost points.

Each week, EA selects a group of 23 top performers from the past seven days and gives them in-form cards (IF cards) with higher ratings.

Any player in the TOTW who also has a one-to-watch card (OTW) will also be increased, and their total (OVR) will maintain their current IF card rating.

These players form the TOTW, which can compete against coins in the FIFA Ultimate Team. These players are also available in packs and on the transfer market. So watch out for them!

Alisson (OVR 89 – IF 90)

As Liverpool headed for its first championship title, Alisson showed another safe performance between the posts. Alisson’s handling was flawless again, but he finished his display with a late assistant and a precise pass to release Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper costs 40,000 coins on the FUT transfer market. His 97 TOTY card is worth around 400,000, and an IF card this week could be rated 90 in total.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 – SIF 92)

Dutch colossus Virgil van Dijk opened the game in Anfield when Liverpool faced their old rival Manchester United. The 6’4 “center-back towered over Brandon Williams to score the opening goal before he was at the other end and barely sniffed Anthony Martial for 90 minutes.

A place in TOTW 19 could lead to van Dijk receiving an IF card with 92 ratings. His 90-OVR base card costs 490,000 for PS4 and 440,000 for Xbox One. His first IF with 91 costs around 770,000 coins, but his TOTY card with 99 coins costs an incredible 3 million coins!

Issa Diop (OVR 78 – IF 82)

West Ham central defender Issa Diop scored his first goal of the season in the Premier League when David Moyes’ side was only able to draw against former team Everton. The French have fought for consistency this season, but will be the key to West Ham’s hopes of staying in the Premier League.

Diop’s basic 78-OVR card is worth about 1,000 coins. An IF card this week could be rated at 82 OVR and should prove popular due to its already impressive physical properties.

Theo Hernandez (OVR 76 – TIF 86)

Exciting French left-back Theo Hernandez scored another goal for Milan, scoring six goals this season. Milan defeated Udinese 3-2 and are still undefeated since Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return. Coincidence?

Hernandez could be rated 86 if he makes it to TOTW 19 this week. His 76 face value base card costs 3,500 coins, while his 81 OVR IF card and 84 IF card cost 60,000 and 150,000 coins, respectively.

Adama Traore (OVR 74 – TIF 84)

Adama has inspired the Wolves’ dramatic comeback against Southampton with two assists, meaning that he has nine assists this season. The winger is at the center of many transfer rumors, but he needs to stay consistent to get to the top.

A third IF of the season was rated 84 OVR with the position LW. His base card costs 6,000 coins, while his IF cards cost 30,000 and 80,000 coins, respectively. Adama’s terribly fast Halloween card costs around 175,000 coins and his headliner card more than 225,000.

Casemiro (OVR 87 – IF 88)

Casemiro, not known for his scoring skills, was the hero when Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 2-1. The Brazilian international scored both goals, tripling his goal of the season when Madrid extended his unbeaten run to eleven games.

Casemiro costs 26,500 coins for PS4 and 27,500 for Xbox One. A first IF card of the season was rated at 88 OVR.

Isaac Hayden (OVR 76 – IF 81)

Isaac Hayden’s first goal of the season sealed all three points against a Chelsea team that dominated much of the game. Hayden has developed into a reliable defensive midfielder during his time in Newcastle and is an important part of his lineup.

Hayden costs 700 coins for PS4 and 900 for Xbox One, an IF card this week could be rated 81 OVR.

Ivan Perisic (OVR 84 – IF 86)

Croatian winger Ivan Perisic scored a goal and helped Bayern beat Hertha Berlin 4-0. Perisic now has four goals and four assists in the Bundesliga when Bayern begin to pick up speed in the title race.

A first IF card of the season was rated 86 this week. His base card only costs 7,000 coins on the transfer market.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 86 – FIF 90)

EA may have to raise the bar for the Italian Hitman Ciro Immobile. The 29-year-old wore the captain’s armband this week and celebrated his first hat-trick of the season! Immobile now has 26 goals in all competitions. Can he take this form for the European Championship this summer?

A place in TOTW 19 could lead to a fourth IF card of the season for real estate. His base card costs 20,000 coins, while his various in-form cards range from 36,000 to 76,000 coins. His Europa League Live card, currently rated at 87 OVR, will cost around 40,000 coins.

Erling bride Haaland (OVR 73 – TIF 84)

The Bundesliga has taken Norwegian sensation to sea like a duck! With 31 goals in all competitions this season, Haaland’s sixth (yes, sixth!) Hat trick of the season was only used for half an hour. The 19-year-old came to Dortmund 3-1 and made a special comeback on the debut.

Haaland costs 7,000 coins on the transfer market and his IF cards cost between 20,000 and 30,000 coins on each console. An IF card this week could be rated 84 OVR and fit perfectly in a Bundesliga Ultimate team.

Kevin Volland (OVR 82 – IF 85)

German striker Kevin Volland secured a duel when Bayer Leverkusen celebrated a nice away win in Paderborn. Volland now has seven goals this season after his double pack and will try to accommodate his team in the Champions League.

Volland’s first IF card of the season could be rated 85 OVR if he was selected for TOTW 19. His base card is available for less than 1,000 coins on both consoles.

Forecast for FUT 20 TOTW 19 from RealSport

