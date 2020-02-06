Fiat Chrysler’s profit slips as sales decline

A bright final quarter helped Fiat Chrysler to a slowing global automotive market

U.S. automaker Fiat Chrysler said Thursday that its net profit declined nearly a fifth last year as sales slowed, although both rose in the last quarter.

The company, which will merge with the French Peugeot-Citroen to create the world’s third largest automaker in terms of sales, saw its net profit decline by 19 percent in 2019 to EUR 2.7 billion.

Sales fell by 2.0 percent to 108.2 billion euros, similar to the global automotive market.

Although sales in the main North American market declined, Fiat Chrysler managed to increase margins there and achieve record earnings before interest and taxes in the region.

The fourth quarter results also gave cause for hope.

Sales increased even though sales declined. In addition, net income increased 35 percent to almost 1.6 billion euros, almost half of the full-year 2019 result.

“The past year has been a historic year for the FCA,” General Manager Mike Manley said in a statement.

“We continued to create value for our shareholders and took steps to succeed in the future by significantly strengthening our financial position, making important product investments and entering into a combination agreement with PSA,” he added.

The company confirmed its outlook for 2020 despite “new headwinds” and followed recent developments such as higher commodity prices and the global impact of the corona virus.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be € 2.80 after € 2.73 in 2019, but below the € 3.00 value in 2018.

The company also anticipates an increase in operating profit from 6.7 billion euros in 2019 to almost 7.0 billion euros.

Fiat Chrysler stock rose 3.0 percent in afternoon trading in Milan, where the main market index rose 0.7 percent.

