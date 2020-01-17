Fiat Chrysler in conversation with Foxconn about the development of electric cars

MILAN – Fiat Chrysler is in talks with Chinese company Foxconn to develop and manufacture battery-powered vehicles, the US-based automaker said on Friday.

Fiat Chrysler merges with French PSA Peugeot, which is 12% owned by Chinese company Dongfeng Motor Co. Both Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot have experienced delays in the development of electric drives and have had problems increasing sales in China, the world’s largest car market.

The impact of Fiat Chrysler’s planned joint venture with Foxconn, formerly known as Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co., Ltd., was unclear. was known to have further merger that is expected to be completed next year.

If an agreement is reached with Foxconn, a joint venture will initially focus on China, the largest market for electric cars with 1.2 million vehicles sold last year – half of the global total.

“The proposed collaboration … would allow the parties to bring together engineering, manufacturing and mobile software technology to focus on the growing battery electric vehicle market,” said Fiat Chrysler in a statement.

The talks aimed to reach a binding agreement in the coming months.

Car manufacturers around the world have announced a number of partnerships for electric vehicles to share the rising costs of technology development.

Companies like General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Co. have entered into electric vehicle joint ventures with Chinese partners to leverage their experience in manufacturing low-cost vehicles.

The Chinese government has a credit-based system that encourages automakers to sell electric vehicles, which leads to the spread of brands. However, industry analysts believe that high development costs will cause many of them to merge.

The trend has led to a complicated mix of ties between competitors.

Mercedes Benz of Daimler AG has joint ventures for electric vehicles with BYD Auto, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of battery-powered vehicles, and its competitor Geely Holding, best known abroad as the owner of Swedish Volvo Cars. Geely also has two separate electric brands, Geometry and Volvo Polestar.

In addition to the participation in PSA Peugeot, Dongfeng also has joint ventures with Nissan Motor Co., Kia Motor Co. and Groupe Renault, whose product range includes all electric models.

