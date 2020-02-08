FF DOT: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy review

Dark Horse Books and Square Enix have collaborated to publish FF DOT: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy in English, 280 pages of nostalgia and surprises with the pixel art of the first six numbered Final Fantasy titles. And to beautify the deal, the book concludes with a lengthy interview with Kazuko Shibuya, the “Pixel Master” of Square who was responsible for a significant part of the pixel art in those games (without IV). In short, this book should be a slamdunk for lovers of sprite art or this iconic RPG series – but there are some mistakes that make FF DOT feel incomplete.

To begin with, the content distribution is strangely uneven. The first three Final Fantasy titles – the NES / Famicom submissions – receive around 150 pages, compared to just about 86 pages for the three titles on SNES. Why the early titles with simpler 8-bit pixel images receive so many more pages than the later titles with more complex 16-bit images is unknown, but if I were to take a chance, it would be that Shibuya was more directly involved in the manual work of the art assets of the early titles. That is a random explanation, especially since all the art in the SNES titles is spectacular, but that is my point – there is no good reason for it.

The result of this uneven distribution in FF DOT is that many beloved and iconic pixel art from Final Fantasy IV, V and VI have failed. Almost no environmental art from IV and V is exhibited. Boss sprites for Golbez, Zeromus, Tritoch, Kefka and so many other iconic enemies are also absent. Fortunately, the few bosses who appear there look spectacular, including the likes of Zemus, the definitive form of Exdeath and the “tower” of FFVI last bosses prior to Kefka.

Another, albeit mild, disappointment with FF DOT is that the pixel art gets absolutely no comment. With the exception of the interview with Kazuko Shibuya, where she broadly discusses her evolving style and approach to pixel art, there is almost no text in the book. It is only pixel art that you can only analyze and analyze. But on the other hand, the Shibuya interview is very entertaining and inspiring. Although she usually talks about herself, she really makes you want to open an art program and compile pixels, if you are not.

But the strangest problem of this book is something that I didn’t see coming. To commemorate the creation of FF DOT: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy, Shibuya has created an abundance of brand new ‘2018’ pixel art for the main characters of each Final Fantasy to XV. Each of them is made in a “modern” pixel style that uses a richer color palette and more faithfully displays original illustrations by artist Yoshitaka Amano. This in itself is great and a real treat for the buyer.

Unfortunately, this new pixel pixel instead of a bonus sometimes replaces the original pixel art in this book. More specifically, the original art for all heroes of Final Fantasy IV (in their combat form) and Final Fantasy VI are missing in FF DOT – an absolutely shocking exclusion.

In short, FF DOT: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy is wonderful for everything it contains and daunting for everything that it omits. The art in this is amazing, including the brand new sprites made especially for this book. The Shibuya interview is also a pleasure. Unfortunately, the uneven distribution of content and the absence of original pixel art is shocking and disappointing for so many iconic heroes and bosses. To be honest, it is hard for me to recommend this book. It really just depends on what you’re looking for in a Final Fantasy art book.

The review copy was purchased by the assessor at his own expense.