Fenerbahce is stunned by Othello Hunter and Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Othello Hunter hit the game-winning two hands and Maccabi Tel-Aviv stunned Fenerbahce in Istanbul (77-78).

It was a late thriller in the Ulker Sports Arena, in which no team led with more than eight points. Hunter scored the Israeli go-ahead in 2.6 seconds, and Derrick Williams missed the game-winning threesome with the warning signal for the Turks.

The win raised Maccabi’s record to 16: 8 and secured the most important fourth place in the overall standings with CSKA Moscow. Fenerbahce fell to 11-13.

In Moscow, Khimki defeated Crvena Zvezda (78-72) and ended a losing streak with three losses. On the other hand, Zvezda could not claim his second win in a row in the EuroLeague.

Both teams now have identical records (10-14).

Valencia played excellent on the defensive and prevailed against Bayern Munich (59: 66).

The Spaniards improved to 12-12 and climbed to seventh place. On the other hand, Bayern fell to 7-17 and stayed at the bottom of the table.

Panathinaikos prevailed in the second half with 50: 41 against Zenit Saint Petersburg and took the much needed home win (96: 81).

After a perfect start (30-11) the “Greens” saw that the Russians came back and reduced the deficit to six at halftime (46-40) thanks to a 16-29 run. The Greeks took over in the last part of the game and sealed the deal by playing very well offensively.

Panathinaikos lost two games and is now 14-10. For their part, Zenit fell to 7-17 and is at the bottom of the table.

Malcolm Delaney was unstoppable with 26 points and nine assists and led Barcelona to the 84:80 victory over Armani Milano at home.

The Catalans had failed at nine (36:45) at half-time, but went 48:35 in the second half and won.

With an 18: 6 record, Barcelona and Real Madrid took second place in the overall standings. On the contrary, the Italians fell to 11-13 and are tied for eighth with Fenerbahce.