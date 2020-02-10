Femi Fani-Kayode: We will not bow

“I am the leader of the Uthman Danfodio dynasty. I have never seen anything in the hundred books in which Uthman Danfodio said Nigeria was a Fulani. What he wrote was the role of Islam in leadership, governance, etc. He never mentioned the conquest of a particular country or the ownership of an area. People comment that jihad should Islamize every country, but I said no. Danfodio never came to Islamize a country, he preached against bad government. This fake comes from those who don’t want peace in this country, and we condemned it. I am the national patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN). It has existed for 44 years. There are two other organizations that I know of, but others that I don’t know. Please check with us before blaming us. “- Muhammadu S’aad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, February 2020.

I congratulate His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, for trying to limit the damage and relieve the tension that has arisen after the explosive testimony of the Fulani Nationalist Movement (FUNAM).

However, I respectfully disagree with him when he asserts that Uthman Dan Fodio, his esteemed ancestors and ancestors, “never conquered or took possession of land” or “that he did not come to Islamize a country”.

I would also like to differ with him regarding his tacit implication that Miyetti Allah, an organization that can best be described as the biblical and modern “troublemaker of our collective peace”, is respectable and peace-loving.

I think the opposite is true given what we have suffered in the hands of the local Janjaweed, known as Fulani shepherds and murderous terrorist militias, who have been under their protection for the past five years.

Allow me in this post to focus on Uthman Dan Fodio and leave Miyetti Allah’s insidious activities and sinister agenda for another day. The facts are as follows.

In 1804, one of the wildest and most savage wars and bloodiest jihads in African history was waged against the Hausa Habe kingdom and the people of the region, which later became known as “Northern Nigeria” by Sheikh Uthman Dan Fodio.

He was primarily an Islamic scholar and the spiritual and military leader of the Fulani, who came to northern Nigeria from hundreds of thousands of Futa Jalon and Futa Toro in what is now Guinea, and founded the most powerful and ruthless Islamic caliphate in Africa.

For anyone, no matter how respected or highly regarded, it is most regrettable to claim that Dan Fodio was only a scholar and teacher who only wrote books, never waged war and violent jihad, and never claimed and conquered parts of Nigeria.

Such an assertion can best be described as at best intellectually dishonest and obviously wrong, and at worst as historical revisionism in its most daring and disgusting form.

The truth is that in battle, Dan Fodio and his Fulani army not only surrendered to merciless acts of barbarism and committed something that can only be described as genocide of defenseless and innocent civilians, but also his own extreme, harsh, puristic ones , Wahhabist and hostile acts have inflicted Salafist version of Islam on the population in the northern core of Nigeria with a scimitar and a sword and forced the Fulani emire on them.

The only ethnic nationality that successfully defended him and his Fulani armies in the north was the strong and proud canoes of the El Kanemi dynasty and empire in what is now the state of Borno, who warned him to stay away from their territory, and he did so ,

After all, the brave sons of Oduduwa, led primarily by the Ibadan generals, were the only race that ever defeated the Fulani in open combat, attempting to march south and “dive the Koran into the Atlantic” , brought to a standstill and military commanders who defeated them at the Battle of Osogbo in 1840 and drove them back north.

Not only did they defeat them, they also slaughtered them and ate their horses and publicly executed their allies and military commanders from Ilorin.

The Fulani have never managed to conquer the people of the Southwest militarily, and I boast that they will never do so.

The most recent statement credited to the Fulani Nationalist Movement, known as FUNAM, said that every inch of Nigeria belonged to them “from Sokoto to the shores of the Atlantic Ocean” that “Nigeria is the only legacy we have in Africa and on the all over the world “And that” this was the fate conferred on Uthman Dan Fodio that would have been accomplished since 1816 if not for the British’s hindrance to this great task “was simply an accurate and honest reflection of the mindset and the ultimate Vision of Usman Dan Fodio and other great Fulani leaders and Mahdis like Sir Ahmadu Bello and more recently President Muhammadu Buhari.

FUNAM went on to say;

“It is no longer time to play the bouquet. Our men are waiting. We are eager to fight. We cook with the zeal to make our dream come true; Enough double-trackedness and ambivalence on the part of FULANI’s political leaders, who unfortunately believe that FULANI can only get what belongs to us through appeasement and elections that are intended to reflect cultural values ​​that Uthman Dan Fodio’s sermon preached disagree. “

We ignore and downplay these brand words at our own risk.

I speak for millions when I say that the natives and oppressed and ethnic nationalities of Nigeria have had enough of these open threats of tyranny and violence and we are not interested in being vassals and slaves either.

Had we listened to Colonel Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu and the Biafrans in 1967, we would have thought their terrible location and orientation during the Civil War were very different and would not have been exposed to the same childish and provocative insults from the likes of FUNAM.

The bottom line is this: we either have a Nigeria in which all men, regardless of their ethnicity or belief, are considered equal before God and the law, or we will have no Nigeria at all. Nobody can impose his will on us and nobody can intimidate us.

We are not looking for war, and we do not like or approve of any form of violence. We want peaceful coexistence and mutual respect. We want love, prosperity and progress for everyone and we offer it to those who wish us all the best and try not to harm us.

However, if we are ever attacked in a moment of insanity, we will remain firm and strong. We will never withdraw and we will not surrender.

We will defend our people, we will defend our country, we will defend our honor and we will defend our heritage.

We are not cowards and we will never bow our knees or bow our heads to the tyranny of foreign invaders who mistakenly believe that they were born to rule and that we were born to serve.

Allow me to complete this post as follows.

Given what is going on in our country today, and despite the commendable efforts of moderates such as the Sultan of Sokoto to dispel the tension and domination in the more radical and harsh elements in the Fulani ranks, I am convinced of two things ,

First, that many leaders in the southern and central belt for restructuring are not only outdated, but too little, too late.

Secondly, Nigeria is likely to break into two or more parts within the next five years if not carefully done.

Mark my words and remember them! The only way to prevent this is to stop these malicious threats from unsubstantiated violence and Fulani adventurism and expansionism, and the oppressors to see the oppressed as equal partners and stakeholders in the Nigerian project. Without that, Nigeria is really done and will soon be history.