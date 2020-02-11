FEMA updates flood zone maps for Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The federal emergency management office updates its flood zone maps for all of Broward County, and although they are preliminary, the maps reflect the flood risks in the area.

“The changes are mainly in the eastern part of the county and the southern part of the county,” said Carlos Adorisio, supervisor of Broward Engineering Unit. “There will now be between 60,000 and 70,000 packages in the flood zone.”

That means that between 60,000 and 70,000 homes in the province are likely to be forced to take out flood insurance.

The maps were last updated in 2014. Due to better mapping and modeling techniques, some residents of Broward County have a positive effect.

“Around 10,000 packages no longer need flood insurance,” Adorisio said.

With the new map, the neighborhoods that live to the east of the US 1 and in the southern part of the county, especially those in Hallandale Beach, West Park, Miramar and Pembroke Pines, are especially important.

“The new maps represent updated coastal flood risks and the height differences of water if you have a storm, and the storm that will come on average once every 100 years,” Adorisio said.

Miramar and Pembroke Pines are already challenging the results.

