Feelings in the courtroom rise as Nia Wilson’s sisters describe their deadly BART sting

OAKLAND, CA (KPIX) – Tears flowed into an Oakland courtroom when Nia Wilson’s sisters emotionally portrayed the jury battle for the dying 18-year-old on the MacArthur BART station platform.

The 29-year-old accused John Lee Cowell is charged with murder and attempted murder because he is said to have stabbed Nia Wilson and her sister, 26-year-old Letifah Wilson, on the platform a year and a half ago.

Cowell, who had to be removed from the courtroom due to an outbreak last week, was not in the courtroom on Monday, but his defense team informed the judge that he could testify with sheriff’s deputies at his side on Tuesday.

Great emotions have been felt in the courtroom since the trial began last Wednesday when the prosecutor showed a graphic surveillance video of the murder during the opening speech. When Wilson family members sobbed, the video showed a man identified as Cowell who appeared behind the victims and stabbed them in the neck.

Tears flowed again on Thursday when former BART officer Andres Rocha described how he did a CPR against Nia Wilson shortly after the sisters stabbed her at 9:35 p.m. on July 22, 2018.

“I tried to make your heart beat faster,” he said in court.

On Monday, emotions peaked when Nia Wilson’s two sisters described what happened when they arrived at the BART station on their way home from a family reunion in Martinez to Oakland.

“I knew something was wrong,” said Tashiya Wilson when she sobbed, according to the East Bay Times. “I was just about to sit down … I only saw blood on her hands (nias).”

Tashiya testified when she saw Nia stumble. She saw blood and heard her call “Letifah”.

“I was shocked. I was trying to find out what happened,” Tayisha said in a newspaper report.

Defense attorney Christina Moore told the jury that Cowell was the person who stabbed Nia and Letifah Wilson and said to the jury, “This is not a whodunit case or who did it.”

But Moore claims that Cowell was diagnosed with schizophrenia six years before the attack and that the stab wound occurred because “he is sincere, severe, and tragically impaired.”

Cowell is accused of a special allegation that he killed Wilson while he was lying in wait. This allegation would result in him being sentenced to life without parole if convicted. Prosecutors are not seeking a death penalty.

