Federal Reserve permanently bans Goldman Sachs Banker over Malaysian fund 1MDB scandal

The US Department of Justice said that between 2009 and 2015, more than $ 4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by senior officials and their employees.

updated:February 5, 2020, 12:33 PM IST

Representative image: a man walks past the Federal Reserve Bank in Washington DC. (ANP)

New York: The Federal Reserve has permanently blocked a senior Goldman Sachs director of the banking sector from the 1MDB scandal, the US central bank reported Tuesday.

The Fed promotion affects Andrea Vella, who was on leave in the midst of a crackdown on 1MDB, the Malaysian investment fund with scandals for which Goldman Sachs raised USD 6.5 billion. The Ministry of Justice said that between 2009 and 2015, more than USD 4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by senior officials of the fund and their employees.

Vella “involved in unsafe and unsound practices” by not taking action about Low Taek Jho’s involvement in the offering of bonds in 2012 and 2013, the Fed said in an administrative order. Low, an alleged brain and intermediary with the Malaysian fund, “was a well-known person at Goldman and his involvement indicated increased potential insurance risks,” the Fed said.

The Fed’s action comes after previous steps to permanently ban two former Goldman bankers, Tim Leissner and Roger Ng. Goldman Sachs reserved USD 1.1 billion in legal fees last month, most of which are expected to go to 1MDB settlements.

