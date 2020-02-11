Federal prosecutors recommend Roger Stone 7-9 years in prison

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Federal prosecutors urge a judge to convict Trump ally and former campaign advisor Roger Stone to a maximum of nine years in prison for his role in obstructing an investigation into the Trump campaign in 2016.

His crimes were discovered during a special investigation by Robert Mueller into Russian involvement in the elections.

According to the New York Times, prosecutors believe that Stone should be jailed for between seven and nine years after he was found guilty of lying to Congress, obstruction and witnessing tampering while trying to prevent investigators from discovering how the Trump campaign was trying to use stolen Democratic documents to his advantage.

Evidence presented during the Stone trial showed that in the months prior to the 2016 elections, Stone was trying to get hacked emails that Russia had taken from democratic computers and sent to WikiLeaks. WikiLeaks then released the information from the emails to intentionally focus on the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Stone, for his part, informed Trump about the plans of WikiLeaks “every chance he got.”

“Stone’s actions were not a one-time error of judgment. Nor were his false statements made in the heat of the moment. They didn’t get close,” prosecutors said. “Stone’s behavior over the past two years shows it low respect in which he holds the investigation of the House Intelligence Committee and this very criminal case. “

Although prosecutors argue for what they think is a fair sentence, Trump defends his old buddy and calls the prison recommendation “terrible and very unfair,” as well as “judicial error.”

This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other hand, because nothing happens to them. Can not allow this judicial error! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 February 2020

“This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other hand, because nothing happens to them, “tweeted the president. “Cannot allow this judicial error!”

Stone must be sentenced on February 20.

SUBJECTS: News Politics Donald Trump Mueller research Roger Stone