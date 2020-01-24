Federal government and southwest governors reportedly reached consensus on Amotekun

It seems that Operation Amotekun, launched by the governor of the southwestern part of Nigeria, will be put in place in the right order very soon after these governors meet with the federal government.

This consensus comes after several weeks of accusations and counter-charges between the federal government and the governors of the southwest.

At a meeting chaired by Vice-President Professor Osibanjo, it was reported that an agreement had finally been reached on Operation Amotekun.

According to reports, the two parties involved agreed that a legal framework should be put in place for the establishment of the regional security service, Amotekun.

The meeting took place between the vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo and the governors of the southwest with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as well as the Inspector General of Police ( IGP) Mohammed Adamu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja after the enlarged meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC).

Special media and publicity assistant to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande made this audience public on Twitter. He wrote;

“News Flash: FG, the governors of the southwest agree on Amotekun.”

– Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) January 23, 2020

Source: www.ghgossip.com