Federal court approves the acquisition of Sprint | of $ 26.5 billion by T-Mobile Good News

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal judge has approved the $ 26.5 billion acquisition of Sprint by T-Mobile, which removes a major obstacle to a stir in the wireless industry.

After the deal was closed, the number of large US wireless companies would shrink from four to three. T-Mobile says the deal would benefit consumers because it is becoming a fiercer competitor to the larger Verizon and AT&T.

But a group of advocates-general tried to block the deal, arguing that having a fewer telephone company would cost Americans billions of dollars in higher mobile phone bills.

Judge Victor Marrero’s decision to reject the States’ argument comes after the Ministry of Justice has already approved the deal. As part of a settlement with the Justice Department, T-Mobile agreed to help create a new, but smaller, wireless competitor in Dish Satellite company Dish.

Another judge must still approve that settlement, a process that is usually simple but has taken longer than expected. A utility board in California must also approve the deal.

