Federal agents crackdown on counterfeit Chiefs merchandise Super Bowl | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Federal agents hit Kansas City companies and cracked down on counterfeit Chiefs and Super Bowl gear.

So far no one has been charged, but the FBI has raided pop-up stands as well as shops and boutiques on both sides of the state line.

Since the start of the play-offs, the Kansas City Office of Homeland Security investigations have been busy seizing over a thousand Chiefs and Super Bowl-related items.

Assistant special agent Shawn Gibson says that many of the articles simply infringe trademark logos. But they are also not made of high-quality materials and can even be dangerous.

“You put an earring in it, you don’t want it to affect your ear and get anything, an infection from something you’ve bought and thought it was a quality product,” Gibson said.

Some counterfeits are made locally, but many come from abroad and can provide money to criminal organizations.

“The laws on child labor and the like are unbearable abroad and we don’t want to see that. We don’t want to encourage people to buy that. The proceeds can also be used abroad for illegal activities,” Gibson said.

The increase in knock-off equipment also happened in 2015 when the Royals won the World Series. That is actually the moment when Abuzakiya Tariq made his appearance.

“From this location we had already purchased Travis Kelce from us last year with a number of Travis Kelce shirts,” Tariq said.

He says that agents check his stands every week.

“They come and check and they are very powerful and diligent about it,” Tariq said. “Yes, we have confiscated some items, yes, I will be honest.”

He has learned not to sell anything with official Chiefs of Super Bowl logos. But much of the equipment that he sells shows the names and likeness of players.

“There may be a problem, but usually the players like it. It pushes their brand. And they are more worried about someone putting his parable on a Wheaties box and earning millions, not the kind of things we do, “Tariq said.

Homeland Security says that if you want to make sure that your equipment does not violate laws, you can purchase it from an authorized dealer.

Federal agents expect people to sell boat-laying equipment along the parade route on Wednesday.

