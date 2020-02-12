FEC approves further road projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N 867.2 million for the technical planning of an additional lane on the Kano – Abuja motorway.

Minister of Labor and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, announced this when he spoke to State House correspondents after the weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said: “The Ministry of Labor and Housing presented a memorandum appointing a consultant for the technical planning of the additional lane for the Abuja-Kano highway for N 867.263 million.

“The Council approved this memo for the execution of the work in five months.

“Abuja-Kano is already under construction, it was awarded in December 2017, but we have now reviewed this project. It was found that the road was built in the early 90s and the traffic there has grown so that we can expand the construction. The wagon path from two lanes to four lanes to three lanes each to six lanes.

“So we have to design an additional lane with 365 kilometers each way on both sides and create a new design for about 66 full-length bridges for the consultant to approve this design, which was approved today. “

State Minister of Transport Senator Gbemisola Saraki also said the FEC has approved two memos for the ministry, reports NAN.

Saraki announced that the council had approved N 1.4 billion for 180 marine fenders to prevent ships or boats from colliding.

According to her, the new fenders are to replace the ones currently in use, which have deteriorated over time.

“The Ministry of Transport presented two memos today at the FEC. One of them concerned the contract award for 180 marine fenders, which was approved for N 1.482 billion.

“Marine fenders are what they are only to cushion when the ships are the key walls. Over the years, those who were there have been damaged, so it is time to buy new ones and that has been approved, ”she said.

It also announced that the sum of N 557 million has been approved for the expansion of the renovation work in the port of Tincan Island in Lagos.

“We also provided a memo for expanding the advisory services for the renovation of Tin Can Island port, which has been running since 2002 and is now being expanded. What we were looking for was N 557 million approved, Saraki added.