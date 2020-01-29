January 2020 was a huge month for PS Plus members as they were able to download the entire Uncharted collection for free! However, that’s not all they can take advantage of.

What do you get in February? Check out our forecasts.

However, it’s not just free games that PS Plus members can take advantage of, as membership service also offers a host of other benefits known as rewards.

Read on for all the benefits you can get as a PS Plus member.

PS Plus rewards

The following offers are available through your PS Plus membership. Some will expire soon, so you’d better act fast!

Vue pass

PS Plus members can apply for a Vue cinema pass. The premium expires in seven months. So you have enough time to redeem them.

With the pass you get up to 45% discount on the box office prices.

Find out how to redeem your Vue Pass here.

Buy a gift

BuyAGift currently offers two offers for PS Plus members.

The first option is 25% less route days and less driving pleasure. If you’re a speed demon and want to chase a supercar across a track, find out more here.

SPEED REQUIREMENT: Burn some rubber while driving the tracks with a reduced driving experience

The second offer is a 25% discount on adventure experiences. Think of mystery rooms, zombie apocalypse experiences and much more! You can claim your discount here.

WORLD WAR Z: Are you brave enough to redeem the discount for your zombie experience?

Both offers expire in two months, so you have some time to redeem them.

HYPE

HYPE is a top fashion brand that offers something for everyone. PS Plus members are therefore happy to receive a 15% discount on HYPE orders here.

JOIN THE HYPE: The fashion brands offer 15% orders until next week

However, you must act quickly as this deadline expires on January 21, 2020!

PlayStation Official Magazine – UK

The last reward you can get as a PS Plus member is three editions of PlayStation Magazine for just £ 1!

IN THE LOOP: PS Plus members get three copies for just £ 1

This expression covers everything you need to know about developments in the PlayStation world. So if you’ve checked it out before, what’s stopping you?

You can redeem this offer here and it will expire another 11 months.

Of course, PS Plus members don’t just have access to exclusive offers – the main attraction of membership is the free games that can be downloaded every month.

Read in our article which games are expected to be available from February 2020 by following this link.

