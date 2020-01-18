Fears that the IRA could become involved in the Drogheda gang war after a teenager was murdered and cut to pieces

There are fears that the IRA could be involved in a drug gang war that resulted in the murder and dismemberment of a 17-year-old boy.

There is a picture showing a masked man with a knife claiming to know who killed and threatened to kill Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda, Co Louth.

In the video, the masked man claims to be from Belfast’s Falls Road, which is synonymous with republicanism in the city of Northern Ireland.

Police officers believe Keane was murdered and cut to pieces in a house before his severed body parts were dumped in a drug feud at various locations, Mirror.co.uk reports.

Keane Mulready-Woods

(Image: Irish Mirror)

In the video that the Daily Star sees, the masked man swings a knife and says, “We know exactly who it is, buddy (the murderer).

“We’ll be there tonight (at your home) – I promise my husband is alive. You’re dealing with the guys from Falls Road in Belfast.”

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the main suspect of the gruesome murder threatened to shoot a rival shortly before the murder.

In a video of the Irish mirror, the suspect is summoned to “shoot a bullet in the rival’s head”.

(Image: PA)

(Photo: Collins photo agency)

The rival was so startled by the threats and fire bombing of his home in Drogheda, Co Louth that he fled the country.

The shot was taken by a reporter days after Keane’s kidnapping, murder and dismemberment in a drug gang hit.

Keane is believed to have been recording video on a cell phone when the prime suspect was recently attacked when he left the gym, RTE reports.

No one was arrested for Keane’s murder, as tensions remain high in the city and Gardai fear further violence.

Keane, who was reportedly involved in organized crime, was last seen alive on Sunday at 6 p.m.

It is believed that he was kidnapped in the Ballsgrove district and taken to a house in Rathmullen, where he was tortured, murdered, and his body dismembered.

(Image: PA)

After a series of family appeals on social media, the severed limbs of the teenager were found in a black sports bag on a sidewalk in the north of Dublin on Monday shortly before 10 p.m.

The remains were deposited near a rival gangster house at Moatview Estate in Coolock.

At around 1.30am on Wednesday, a bag with a head, hands and feet was found in a burning Volvo in Drumcondra in the north of Dublin.

Detectives were still looking for the teenager’s torso.

Officials warned Keane on January 5 that his life was in danger.

The murder forced the Irish general election to focus on gangland crimes.

On Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister of Justice Charlie Flanagan met with senior guards in Drogheda.

To the reporters, Mr. Varadkar said: “I want to express my rejection and condemnation of the very serious crime that has taken place here, and reassure the people of Drogheda that the government is 100 percent behind them and that we will bring these people behind bars.

“I want to tell people across Ireland and here in Drogheda that the crime is not paying off. We will put these people behind bars and bring this city back to safety.”

