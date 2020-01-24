Fear and worry among Moroccans in Wuhan as China tries to stem a deadly new virus

While the Chinese authorities are trying to curb the spread of a deadly new corona virus, Moroccans living in Wuhan City are panicking. The capital of central China’s Hubei province was quarantined on Thursday as it is considered the epicenter of the virus.

Moroccans in Wuhan are concerned about the closure of their city and are afraid of the current situation, which is forcing them to lock themselves and live on limited resources. Yassine, who lives and works in the city, told Yabiladi on Friday that “Moroccans living in Wuhan went online last week to express their fears”.

“Wuhan is now a quarantine zone, everything is closed, public transport has been blocked and nobody is allowed to leave the city,” he said to Yabiladi. “The situation is somewhat tense because it coincides with the Chinese New Year and usually Moroccans travel home during this time,” said Yassine.

For the residents of Wuhan, however, the Moroccans are mainly concerned about food as supplies are becoming increasingly difficult. “They lock themselves in their places and only go out to get food,” he said.

“However, the biggest problem we fear is that we won’t be able to find any food in the coming days,” argued Yassine, adding that “food prices have risen rapidly after the virus spread.”

Yassine, who has managed to contact the Moroccan embassy in China, is currently compiling a list of the Moroccans who are currently in Wuhan. «I made a list of over 120 Moroccans in Wuhan. The list will be sent to the Moroccan embassy so they know how many citizens there are, »he said.

Moroccans in Wuhan want to leave for Morocco

Idriss, a Moroccan who is studying in Wuhan, confirmed Yassine’s report and expressed the same concerns. “Moroccan students in Wuhan are panicking and their families in Morocco are worried about their well-being,” he told Yabiladi this Friday.

“We are afraid of the virus and also of the lock,” he said, adding that “food prices are skyrocketing and people are going crazy shopping, some shops are almost empty”.

Idriss and other students like him want Morocco to intervene and find a solution for them. «We want to go back to Morocco. Although we lock ourselves up and don’t go out, we will feel safer in Morocco, »he said to Yabiladi.

“When we get the virus, we don’t know how to act. We still don’t speak the language and we have difficulties communicating, ”he argued.

Idriss said that Moroccan students in Wuhan and other residents tried to reach the Moroccan embassy in China but received no response in the first few days. “We were able to get the message today, but we still don’t know what the upcoming action will be like,” he added.

Supporting the Moroccans in Wuhan during the outbreak

The Moroccan embassy has set up a crisis cell in Beijing to help the Moroccans spread the corona virus. In a communiqué released on Friday, the embassy announced that it had managed to contact the Chinese authorities and the Moroccan community in the country to assist them during the current outbreak.

A source in this cell told Yabiladi that the “embassy is mobilized” to help Moroccans in China. “We spoke to the city authorities and central authorities in Beijing about the situation of the Moroccans in the country, and particularly in Wuhan,” added the same source.

“So far, the embassy has ensured that no cases have occurred among our Moroccan citizens. In addition, we have received confirmation that Moroccans who want to leave China from Beijing are not subject to any restrictions from which departures are planned for international flights. »

A source in the Moroccan embassy in Beijing

«There are Moroccans who want to leave China. You only have to go to the airport two hours before the flight and do a simple test, »added the same source.

Regarding the quarantine against Wuhan, the same source said: “According to the Chinese authorities, no foreigner is subject to these restrictions or is prohibited from leaving the city.”

“However, it must be emphasized that preventive measures are in place to ensure that the person is not infected with the virus,” added the same source.

The Moroccan embassy initially expects the Chinese authorities to accept the possibility of returning Moroccan citizens outside of Wuhan. “We are waiting for your approval,” concludes the same source.