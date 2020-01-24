Chinese authorities have imposed unlimited travel restrictions on tens of millions of people out of seven in an unprecedented effort to contain the spread of a deadly new coronavirus, as hospitals at the epicenter of the epidemic struggle to manage a wave of new patients.

The virus, first discovered in the city of Wuhan in December, has spread to all provinces of China, except the remote autonomous regions of Qinghai, Inner Mongolia and Tibet, the number of reaching 846 worldwide.

As of Friday, the virus had claimed the lives of at least 26 people in mainland China, including a 36-year-old man not listed as having pre-existing conditions.

Wuhan, the largest and most populous city in central China, remains locked for a second day, while public transport has been suspended in six neighboring cities.

Social media posts show an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among Wuhan residents, amid growing uncertainty about the authorities’ ability to manage the potential epidemic.

People have spoken of sick family members being turned away from hospitals due to a lack of beds or rooms full of fever patients and limited screening or quarantine.

The Chinese social media video appears to show that the city’s hospitals are completely overwhelmed. In a video, a hospital hallway appears to be inundated with patients awaiting test results. In another, medical workers tend to wear full protective clothing. CNN was unable to independently verify the videos.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement that there was a shortage of beds and long outpatient queues in the city. In response, he said that seven hospitals will now be used only for fever patients and that more than 3,000 beds will be made available for suspected and confirmed virus cases.

Speaking to the Chinese public television channel CCTV, medical workers in Wuhan described an incredibly intense environment, where they have to cope with the overload of patients and suspect patients while remaining safe.

“Today, I heard one of my colleagues say that she had blisters on her face,” said Wang Jun, a nurse from Jinyintan Hospital. “It happened because she had to keep the face mask tight for a long time.”

Chinese authorities announced on Friday that they will build a 1,000-bed pneumonia hospital in the city within six days to help treat the hundreds of people affected by the virus. According to the official Beijing News, the hospital will be a prefabricated box-type model that can be built in a short period of time.

A similar hospital was built during the 2003 SARS epidemic in Beijing. According to the newspaper, the hospital dedicated to SARS treated nearly 700 patients and had a mortality rate of 1.18%, well below the national average.

In the meantime, hospitals have asked for donations of medical supplies, including masks, medical gloves and protective coveralls.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) decided to declare the new coronavirus emergency in China, but therefore refrained from classifying the epidemic as an epidemic of international scope.

There is mounting evidence that the virus is spreading outside of mainland China, with various countries and territories reporting their first cases, including the United States.

Virus cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and Vietnam.

Three people have been tested for a suspected coronavirus in Scotland, “as a precaution only” after traveling from Wuhan, a government spokesman said. Cases are also being investigated in Canada and Australia, according to health officials.

Third generation spread

David Heymann, chairman of a WHO committee collecting data on the epidemic, said on Thursday that the virus is more easily spread from person to person than previously thought. “We are currently witnessing a spread of the second and third generation,” said Heymann.

Coronaviruses are transmitted by animals and people, and the Wuhan strain has been linked to a city market that sold seafood and live animals, including wildlife.

The third generation means that an infected person after handling animals at the market transmits the virus to someone else, who then transmits it to a third person. This announcement marks an evolution in the progression of the spread of the virus.

At first, it seemed to spread only through very close contact that would usually occur within a family – such as hugs, kisses, or the sharing of cooking utensils – but now there is mounting evidence that shows that ‘more distant contact could spread the virus, as if a sick person sneeze or cough close to someone else’s face.

Heymann said there was no evidence at this point that the virus is airborne and could spread through a room, as happens with the flu or measles.

An 80-year-old man died of Wuhan coronavirus in Hebei province near Beijing on Friday – the first death outside the epicenter of the epidemic, the provincial health authority said on Friday.

The man had visited Wuhan and stayed with relatives for more than two months, health officials said.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference on Thursday that a quarter of those infected were suffering from serious illness, Ghebreyesus added.

He acknowledged that there is “still a lot we don’t know” about how the virus spreads – and how quickly.

“We don’t know the source of this virus, we don’t understand how easily it spreads, and we don’t fully understand its clinical features or its severity.”

As authorities try to slow the spread of Wuhan coronavirus, containment efforts are underway.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised their travel advisory to the highest “warning” for Wuhan from level 2 to level 3, which advises travelers to avoid non-essential travel to the city .

CDC advisers are concerned about the lack of data from Wuhan and are concerned that Chinese health officials have still not released basic epidemiological data more than three weeks after the start of the epidemic.

Cancellation of Lunar New Year celebrations

Saturday marks the first day of the Lunar New Year, while Asian countries salute the year of the rat.

But the celebrations will be considerably more modest in China than in previous years, with authorities deciding to cancel many large public rallies to help contain the Wuhan coronavirus.

In Beijing, authorities have canceled all New Year celebrations on a large scale “in order to control the epidemic,” including the traditional temple fairs in the city.

The celebrations were also canceled in Hong Kong, and many other cities have issued advice to citizens to avoid large public gatherings.

On Friday, the two largest cities in China launched a Level 1 emergency response – the highest level for a public health emergency – to fight the epidemic, according to public television channel CGTN.

A total of 29 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Beijing, according to CGTN, with more than 20 cases confirmed in Shanghai.

Hubei, the province at the center of the virus epidemic, said a level 1 response on Friday.