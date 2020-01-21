The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially expanded access to facilitate MDMA treatment for patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The popular recreational drug is known to be extremely effective in the treatment of PTSD.

As part of the FDA’s expanded access program, 10 sites across the United States can seek approval to administer the drug. This, of course, must happen under the supervision of a doctor. At the outset, 50 patients will be able to benefit from psychotherapy treatment assisted by MDMA to obtain real results.

MORE: MDMA therapy sees 76% success rate in PTSD patients

Since MDMA became illegal in 1985, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) has worked to overturn the ban. The organization has invested millions of dollars in clinical trials, with the new goal of making MDMA prescription by 2021.

MAPS founder and executive director Rick Doblin said of recent progress:

We commend the FDA for recognizing the great unmet medical need for PTSD by allowing access to MDMA-assisted psychotherapy on a compassionate basis for people with treatment-resistant PTSD. We are delighted to begin generating concrete evidence for this potential new treatment.

Source: Vice