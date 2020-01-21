FDA ban on alcohol advertising by popular figures pushed me out of the media - Kwame Dzokoto

According to Kwame Dzokoto, who has advertised alcoholic beverages in the past and hosted a popular show, Edziban on TV3, the decision is biting but there is no one to speak for them, and he even stopped Media because of the FDA ban.

“I decided to leave the media because no one speaks for us. Although I made a lot of money by advertising alcoholic beverages, I just decided to stop this media thing and try something else.

“If no one is fighting for us, what’s the point of staying in the media,” he told Agyemang Prempeh on Power FM.

Kwame Dzokoto revealed that he is currently studying law to deal with issues of this nature. “Since no lawyer is interested in fighting for celebrities to approve alcoholic beverages, I am committed to continuing the law and addressing these issues.

“Who determines who is a celebrity?” Would the FDA say that Maame Dokono (Grace Omaboe) or Mac Jordan Amartey should be charged with advertising alcoholic beverages when people under 18 don’t even know them?

“I think the law should be tested, anyone just makes a decision and it’s final. Believe me, I will challenge the FDA’s decision, “he said.

Kwame Dzokoto asked why it seemed okay for young people to get involved in betting, but celebrities can’t advertise alcoholic beverages.

“We have a lot of betting companies in Ghana and our children are going ahead, but the authorities will not see this and instead ban celebrities from approving alcoholic beverages,” he said.

Source: Graphic.com.gh