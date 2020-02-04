FBI Join the hunt for missing Miami Newborn Andrew Caballeiro after family is murdered

The FBI has joined the search for two-week-old Andrew Caballeiro.

The newborn was missing last Wednesday, along with his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, who was found dead later that day through self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The search for the two began when the police discovered the bodies of three women in their home in Miami; they were later identified as the 40-year-old mother Arlety García Valdés, the 60-year-old grandmother Isabel Valdés González and the 84-year-old grandmother Lina González Licor.

Investigators suspect that Ernesto Caballeiro killed all three before committing suicide.

“Our detectives are still following all the clues they have in the case,” said police detective Ángel Rodríguez of the province of Miami-Dade el Nuevo Herald. “We have the help of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI, but at the moment there is no change in the investigation.”

A video showed Ernesto leaving the house with his son, but when the police placed his van in a wooded area 220 miles away in Pasco County, there was no sign of the baby. Officers said they had found a pacifier, but not a car seat.

“After we put it on for forensic investigation, we did an investigation, we had the bloodhounds there – the bloodhounds were not affected,” said Sherco Chris Nocco of Pasco at the time. “There were no indications that the child was around.”

Sheriff Nocco also revealed a witness who saw a blonde woman in the van earlier in the day. “I’m sitting here and praying to God that that’s true, and that she has the baby,” said the sheriff.

“If that’s a true fact and that woman is there, please come forward. I promise you that the only thing we care about is that little Andrew is all right.”

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]