FBI designates racially motivated violent extremists as ‘National Threat Priority’

The director of the FBI has increased his assessment of the threat from racially motivated violent extremists in the United States to a “national threat priority” for the fiscal year 2020.

On Wednesday (February 5) Christopher Wray said the agency now places the risk of violence from such groups “on the same footing” as threats from foreign terrorist organizations, such as ISIS and its sympathizers.

“Not only is the terror threat diverse – it is unrelenting,” Wray said during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

Domestic terrorists, often fueled by racial or religious hatred, constitute a “huge portion” of the FBI’s domestic terrorism investigation, Wray said by statements he made to the Senate Homeland Security Committee last November. He said the majority of those attacks “are fueled by some sort of white supremacy.”

Wray said on Wednesday that fighting domestic terrorism and its “closest cousin”, hate crimes, are at the top of the FBI’s priority list.

Racially motivated violent extremists were the primary source of violence in 2018 and 2019 and have been the most deadly of all domestic extremists, he said.

Wray has indicated that both white supremacy-driven domestic terrorists and those motivated by foreign terrorist organizations are equally concerned. The threat from both is serious because they are often ‘lonely actors’ who self-radicalize via the internet and focus on ‘soft goals’ such as public meetings, worship services and shopping areas.

Disturbing rhetoric can quickly turn into violence, he said.

“They choose easily accessible weapons – a car, a knife, a gun, maybe an IED that they can build roughly from the internet – and they choose soft targets,” Wray said. “In our opinion, that threat is the biggest threat to the home country at the moment.”

According to CBS News, federal law enforcement officers have previously been criticized for reacting too slowly to the increased risk of white supremacists and other racially motivated violent extremists.

During his State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening (February 4), President Trump mentioned the fight against “radical Islamic terrorism,” but did not mention white supremacists.

