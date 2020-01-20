(CNN) – The FBI and local law enforcement agencies are working on “threats of violence” and Virginia clergymen are pushing for prayer and peace as the state capital prepares for a weapons rights rally on Monday – a date that coincides with the celebration of Martin The Legacy of Luther King Jr.

“The very same day we honor Dr. King’s life and heritage, these dark and dangerous powers threaten to grow together in our city and Commonwealth and spread hatred and violence,” warned prominent faith leaders in a statement released on Sunday. “In this difficult moment and in the face of these threats, we are trying to pull together Dr. King’s moral courage.”

In the meantime, a spokeswoman for the FBI office in Richmond said the agency would “provide assistance if it appears appropriate to ensure public security.”

Spokeswoman Dee Rybiski said in a statement: “In response to a request for assistance from the Virginia Division of the Capitol Police, the FBI Richmond worked with our local and state law enforcement partners on threats of violence at the January 20 rally. 2020. “

Federal authorities arrested a number of suspected neo-Nazis across the country this week, fearing they are planning violent actions at Monday’s arms rights rally in Richmond, a senior FBI official said on Friday. Seven men accused of belonging to a white supremacist group called The Base were arrested this week in separate raids, authorities in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland and Wisconsin said.

And Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency this week after law enforcement officers learned of the threats and were expected to involve non-state militia and hate groups in the rally. Firearms and other weapons have been banned for reasons of the State Capitol.

Law enforcement threats have been released on their official social media websites in the past 24 hours, according to a Virginia State Police official. The threats were posted on the Richmond Police Department and Virginia State Police social media sites.

The threats that law enforcement officials classify as credible come from mainstream channels and alternative dark web channels that Northam says are used by violent groups and white nationalists outside of Virginia. The governor added, “The talks are fueled by misinformation and conspiracy theories.”

Northam said the state of emergency would last until Tuesday evening. The ban on firearms includes open and concealed firearms and other weapons such as sticks, bats and chains in accordance with the order of the emergency declaration.

Under the calls to rest, the Virginia House Republican leader said that anyone who spreads “white, supremacist garbage” was not welcome in Richmond after declaring the state of emergency.

“Any group that comes to Richmond to spread white garbage from Supremacists or any other form of hatred, violence, or civil unrest is not welcome here,” said Todd Gilbert in a statement on Saturday.

“The House Republicans reject any attempt by any group to incorporate any twisted or extreme view of the world in this fundamentally democratic exercise,” continued Gilbert. “So it’s not a mistake, this is my message to a group that would undermine this event: you are not welcome here.”

Gilbert acknowledged that while there may be political differences between the state’s GOP and democratic lawmakers, it is important that all elected officials work together against hatred.

“While there may be differences between us and our democratic colleagues, we are all Virgins and will agree on all sides of violence or unrest,” said Gilbert. Gilbert represents the 15th district in the Virginia House of Delegates.

A Richmond Circuit Court judge denied the request for an injunction against Northam’s gun ban at Monday rally, filed by Gun Owners of America Inc., the Virginia Citizens Defense League, and three private individuals.

