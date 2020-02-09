Fayose asked to explain the location of N400m intended for the reconstruction of the Ado-Akure road

The former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, was asked to explain the whereabouts of the N 400 million intended to rebuild the Ekiti part of the Ado and Akure streets.

Ekiti State All Progressive Congress (APC) advertising secretary Hon Ade Ajayi said this while responding to Fayose’s statement about the deplorable condition of Akure-Ado Street.

He also asked him to explain why the contractor who handled the project was removed from him.

Ajayi expressed surprise at the former governor’s view of the road as unfortunate, adding that he had misused the 400 million naira earmarked for the road’s reconstruction during Governor Fayemi’s first term in office.

He added that Mr. Fayose had left almost all state roads untouched and inflated the few streets and the overflights he had built.

Ajayi complained that all roads in the state are full of potholes that the current government under Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi just repaired.

Mr. Lere Olayinka, who responded with a statement signed by his media advisor, said: “The problem we are talking about is the unfortunate condition of Ado-Akure Road. Even Fayemi himself can no longer drive on the road with the level of safety and the SUV he uses.

According to the claim that someone has mistreated funds, they should inform their party’s EFCC chapter if they have evidence that Gov Fayose, as the governor, committed a financial violation.

“They come up with lies that someone has planned for N 400 million. If Fayemi provided 400 million N, why didn’t he use the money to repair the road? He spent four years from 2010 to 2014. For four years he could only spend money.

“The dualized part of Ado-Ikere Road was renovated by Fayose as governor. Fayose also extended the dualization to the Ikere roundabout. If the PDP was not robbed in the 2018 elections, this street should be relocated to the Amoye high school Ikere Ekiti.

“What have you done now? Fayemi has been in office for two years. What have you done? The roads are there, APC is in the government in Ondo, APC is in the government in Ekiti, they cannot collect resources and make the road usable. “