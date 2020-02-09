Favorites India is aiming for fifth place, Bangladesh’s first ICC Cup

Defending champion India is one of the favorites who won the fifth U19 world championship record here on Sunday. First-time Bangladesh, however, expects a tough fight in a purely Asian final.

If the Indian squad for the 2018 edition like Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who are expected to play for the senior team, did the exploits of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Pacer Kartik Tyagi in the current edition, they stars overnight.

Regardless of what happens in the final on Sunday, India has underpinned the fact that it is the undisputed leader among 19-year-olds and the cricket structure developed by BCCI works better than any other board in the world.

India, which beat archrival Pakistan by ten goals in the semi-finals on Tuesday, are in their seventh final since 2000 when they won the trophy for the first time.

On the way to the mega event, Indian stallions played about 30 games in different parts of the world. In order to get used to South African conditions, they played a square series before contesting their World Cup opening against Sri Lanka.

In the final, India meets Bangladesh, a team that has also enjoyed the benefits of careful planning since its quarterfinal defeat in the 2018 edition.

Given that it’s Bangladesh’s first final, it’s a bigger game for them. If they win, it will be a sweet revenge for the subcontinental giants who have managed to tame Bangladesh at the highest level in the final, including the Nidahas Trophy 2018 and World T20 2016.

Start of the game: 1.30 p.m. Star sport 3