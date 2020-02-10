Faulty app reveals millions of data from Israeli voters

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

A security breach in an app used by the ruling conservative party of Israel has exposed the personal information of almost 6.5 million Israelis to hackers, a cyber security expert said on Monday.

The applications are used by the Likud party, under the leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for campaign management.

The news of the data breach comes just a few weeks before Israelis vote for the third time in less than a year. Netanyahu plans to be re-elected for the fourth consecutive year on March 2 after two elections in 2019 have led to inconclusive results.

The Likud party admitted that it “frustrated” the attempt to damage a digital platform that used to attract party fans on election day. The party did not respond to requests regarding the data breach.

The discovery is particularly embarrassing for the Likud party, after campaigning last year against Netanyahu’s main opponent, the blue and white party leader Benny Gantz, alleging that the former army chief’s phone had been hacked by the Iranian secret service.

The information included the names, addresses, ID numbers, and polling places of Israeli voters who were eligible to vote – and in some cases, their phone number, gender, and whether they were potential Likud voters.

The voter directory data was displayed due to security issues in an application called Elector used by the Likud party and developed by the Israeli software company Feedback.

Noam Rotem, an Israeli security researcher who first exposed the data breach in his “Cyber ​​Cyber” podcast, said he received an anonymous tip from a hacker, which he later independently confirmed.

Rotem said it was uncertain whether the Israelis’ personal information had been exploited, “but it is very likely that we are not the only ones who have access to this information.”

“It was very easy to get the data. Anyone using a regular web browser could have done so,” he told The Associated Press.

Israeli political parties receive voters’ personal information from the Central Election Committee prior to the election for internal election campaigns, provided the information remains private.

Neither feedback nor Elector’s app designer, Tzur Yamin, responded to requests for comments.

Twitter says action taken against pro-Netanyahu bot network

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Quote:

Faulty app reveals millions of Israeli voter data (2020 February 10)

accessed on February 10, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-faulty-app-exposes-millions-israeli.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.