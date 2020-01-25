Fatima Zahra El Hayani, when cycling becomes a strength

When she tells the story of her trip, it shows that she really has an “incredible fate”, as the Breton regional newspaper Le Télégramme recently titled.

The story started ten years ago in Fatima Zahra El Hayani’s hometown Sidi Slimane (northwest Morocco) when she was on her way to school. Every day she picked up her bike and drove the ten kilometers that separated the school from her home. One day she had a flat tire and had to stop in a garage to have it repaired. “The mechanic didn’t have time to fix my bike, so I had to do it myself,” she said.

There she made a decisive first encounter: the 23-year-old young woman met the son of the president of the cycling club Sidi Slimane there. Impressed by her driving and mechanical skills, he asked her to join the club in this small town about sixty kilometers from Kenitra.

Fatima Zahra El Hayani took the opportunity without thinking: “I was very happy!” Especially since her bike “was a gift from my father, as a reward for my good grades at school. It was a normal bike, not meant for competition, but it allowed me to go to school ».

Crucial meetings

This time she trained in the club with a real racing bike and signed a contract. Her athleticism and physical condition enabled her first victories – no less than nine medals for the Moroccan flag.

All of these victories made her one of the best African cyclists on the track and on the road. Fatima Zahra El Hayani quickly became disillusioned when she found that the Royal Moroccan Cycling Federation paid little attention to cyclists: “I never received the sums associated with the medals. I could not afford to go on and in return to win nothing at a time when my family was poor and needed me. Despite my title as African champion, the association left me. I got no recognition, »she said.

Her medals, which she keeps carefully, remind her of how hard she had to fight to continue the adventure. The rest of the story takes place in Casablanca, 200 km from Sidi Slimane. One day, accompanied by her trainer, she met the President of the Royal Moroccan Cycling Federation a few days before an African championship. Above all, she met a second crucial meeting with Yann Dejan, then national technical director of the Moroccan Federation.

«Nothing is impossible with hard work»

He also saw their promising sporting skills and offered to send them to Morbihan (Brittany) in France. With the consent of her father, Fatima-Zahra El Hayani arrived in the Baud municipality in December 2018, where Yann Dejan welcomed her to the family home.

«He brought me here because he thought I had everything I needed to be successful in high-performance sports. He taught me everything, gave me a chance. He opened all doors for me to make my dream come true. I owe him a lot. Without him I would not have been able to continue cycling ».

Fatima Zahra El Hayani

During our interview, Fatima Zahra El Hayani also wanted to pay tribute to the support of Nada Tazi, a Moroccan woman who sends her a small amount of money every month to help herself. “My family doesn’t have much money, so I can’t ask them to send it to me. For me, Nada Tazi is like a second mother. She is one of the good people I met, who believed in me and trusted me ».

The young woman has been “Pro” since January 2020. She signed a one-year contract and moved to the Arkéa professional club, where she trained with the women’s team.

At the moment she doesn’t know whether she will return to Morocco, but one thing is certain: «I want to represent my country in international competitions. I want to put the flag on my back and go to Morocco. Nothing is impossible with hard work ». Nothing impossible, not even one day to become world champion, as she hopes.