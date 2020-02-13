Father of Lalu’s Estranged daughter-in-law Ready to stop RJD

Patna: Dissatisfied RJD MLA Chandrika Roy, whose daughter is locked up in a filthy marriage dispute with the son of the founder of President Lalu Prasad, said on Thursday that he had decided to leave the party and that he was thinking of the JD (U) led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a possible destination.

Praising Roy about Kumar, Roy said he had “full confidence” in the leadership of the JD (U) chief he had credited for improving Bihar during his 15-year stint as prime minister.

Bihar would have become uninhabitable if improvements to the law and order and the state of roads and electricity had not taken place under the supervision of Kumar. You can remember how it was 15 years ago, he said.

Roy has been a multi-year MLA from Parsa, whom he has represented in his three decades of political career as independent and on tickets from the Congress and RJD. He admitted that he had recently met Kumar and “discussed the political situation”.

“I will inform everything about my next political move at the right time. At this time it will be enough to admit my mohbhang (disillusion) with RJD that I will stop,” said the party MLA, who had disputed as a candidate in the Lok Sabha surveyed a district of Prasad from Saran last year but lost.

Roy also claimed that “a small coterie” now controlled the RJD and painfully left many senior leaders behind and claimed that “many more MLAs can leave the party in the run-up to the elections.”

It was noticeable that Roy’s daughter Aishwarya had made a connection with Prasad’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav in May 2018, although only six months later he filed a divorce petition with the argument of incompatibility.

Son of the late Daroga Prasad Rai, a veteran of Congress who had been the prime minister of Bihar in the 1970s, Roy had initially attempted to downplay the marriage dispute as an internal affair between the two families.

Things, however, reached a flash point in recent months after Aishwarya claimed that she had been driven out of the house by her mother-in-law Rabri Devi, a former prime minister herself in whose place she had lived despite the divorce petition in an attempt to save her marriage.

Responding to Roy’s statement, RJD President Jagadanand Singh said: “He has some personal problems with the party. If he feels better about going somewhere else, I can only offer my good wishes”.

He also claimed that “any number of equally dissatisfied people can leave if they like. This will not have an adverse effect on the party.”

However, the founding member of the party and the national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, known for his opinion, tried to differ.

“How can anyone say there will be no effect? ​​A party will be strengthened when new people join and will be weakened when old hands leave. I will talk to Chandrika Roy and try to convince him to change his mind,” the former Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, the JD (U) said that Roy was “welcome” to participate in the party.

“Chandrika Roy is a respectable leader and comes from a reputable family. We will welcome him with open arms,” ​​said JD (U) spokesman Sanjay Singh.

