MORICHES CENTER, N.Y. (WCBS) – Two people were arrested in connection with the death of a baby boy last week on Long Island, one of the accused being the father of the child, an office of the NYPD.

Suffolk County police said Michael Valva, 40, and his fiancee, Angela Pollina, 42, were both charged with second degree murder.

Suffolk County police say it’s one of the most disturbing cases in county history – a NYPD officer and fiance accused of murdering a child: Constable Michael Valva’s son, Thomas Valva, 8, who was autistic.

“Thomas Valva was subjected to freezing temperatures in the house’s unheated garage overnight when the outside temperature was 19 degrees,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart.

Michael Valva reportedly told police that his son fell in the aisle while waiting for the school bus, Hart said.

Police raided the couple’s house on Bittersweet Lane in Center Moriches on Friday morning, providing evidence while the neighbors were dismayed.

“We are pleased that he has been arrested and that these children will no longer be abused,” said neighbor Sharon Scarborough.

Michael Valva and Angela Pollina allegedly imposed sanctions on Thomas, including starvation and exposure to “extremely freezing temperatures,” said Hart. The police are investigating whether the other children in the house have also been treated this way.

Hart said that Thomas Valva’s mother Justyna Valva said that her son was autistic.

A nurse assigned to the case said that Thomas had bruises on his body and had not gained weight in a year.

“My son Thomas was completely unjustly murdered. There is a history of long-term abuse, ”said Justyna.

McLogan spoke with Justyna, the separated wife of Constable Valva. They went through a bitter divorce and obtained temporary custody of the couple’s three sons. Justyna Valva said she feared for their safety and hadn’t seen the boys for two years, until she was called to the medical examiner’s office to identify 8-year-old Michael.

“Thomas was that 8 year old boy, my baby, who was always happy, always defends the truth, plays in his cars, reads books, likes songs,” said Justyna. “How he was unjustly murdered. And right now, I just need closure, I just need justice for him. “

She now has temporary custody of their other two boys pending further family court hearings.

His father had previously issued a statement by a lawyer, saying, “As with any tragedy, our office and Mr. Valva are shocked and saddened to learn of the horror of the accident that cost young Thomas Valva his life. We mourn his death with his family and friends. Since Thomas’ parents are divorced, we are unable to comment further at this time. “

The NYPD confirms that Michael Valva is a transit officer who joined the forces in 2005. He is currently on suspension without pay.

