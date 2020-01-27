National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HALL COUNTY, GA (WGCL) – Gainesville police investigators have accused the father of the missing child, who was found at Walmart.

Officers were called to Walmart at 400 Shallowford Road, Gainesville, GA on Saturday over a child in the store.

With the help of the public, the investigators were able to identify the child, then identify and locate the father.

Father Alejandro Cruz-Cervantes, 36, of Gainesville, Georgia, was taken into custody with the assistance of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Cruz-Cervantes left the child at Walmart without supervision without guardianship and without attempt to recover the child.

Cruz-Cervantes has been charged with careless driving. He is detained at Hall County Jail.

The Department of Family and Children’s Services placed the 5-year-old child in detention.

“Although this is a sad and unfortunate situation, we appreciate that the community acts quickly to help identify this young child. In addition, we appreciate those of Walmart who observed this child in need and informed the authorities. – Chef Jay Parrish

Additional charges are possible.

Note: this content is subject to a strict embargo on the local market. If you share the same market as the contributor to this article, you cannot use it on any platform.

State and regional news