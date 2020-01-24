Father and son smuggled migrants to the UK in a secret compartment hidden in a van

They were forced to pee in a bottle in the small space in the back of a van (Image: East Anglia News Service)

Images of a small compartment hidden inside a van that were used to smuggle seven Afghan citizens to the United Kingdom have been published.

Father and son Sergej and Erick Isaak, 49 and 26, were captured after the rented vehicle underwent an x-ray in the Essex harbor of Harwich.

German citizens were trying to bring four men and three women to the country in the 4-foot-wide gap, hidden behind a load of insulation boards.

None of the migrants had identification documents when they arrived in the van on a Stena ferry from the Hook of Holland.

The Isaaks, who had been offered € 1,000 (£ 840) for the crime, have now been imprisoned for three years for smuggling people.

They claimed that they were making a legitimate delivery to a company in Woodbridge, Suffolk, after announcing their services on Facebook.

The compartment was hidden behind insulation panels that, according to Isaaks, were a legitimate order (Image: East Anglia News Service)

Sergej said he had been recruited by a man named Frank to deliver insulating panels and Erick was with him because he had never visited the UK before.

Initially there was not enough evidence to process them and they bailed and returned to Germany.

However, the company they delivered was aware of the order and the police received a notification to be extradited to the United Kingdom.

Judge Rupert Overbury said: “Foreign terrorists or criminals could enter the United Kingdom under the radar of our security services and that is exactly why the sentence for this crime has increased substantially from seven to 14 years.”

Judge Overbury said that illegal immigrants had no particular health risk.

Erick Isaak was jailed for three years for human trafficking (Image: East Anglia News Service)

His father Sergej Isaak was also jailed for three years (Image: East Anglia News Service)

Lucy Sweetland, in defense of Sergej, said she had hired a van to transport her son’s belongings from Germany to Holland, and had seen an ad looking for someone to transport insulating panels to the United Kingdom.

She said she was told that there would be a human shipment and that she had “stupidly and naively agreed” to participate for a financial reward of € 1,000.

Sam Thomas, in defense of Erick, said he was only 22 at the time of the offense and had trained as a nurse before his extradition.

He said that Erick accepted that he had acted “in an irresponsible and unforgivable manner” and that he had expressed remorse.

