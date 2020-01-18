Father and daughter die in fire at Appomattox County house

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – A community is in mourning after the deaths of two people in a house fire on Friday morning in Appomattox County.

Teams from the Appomattox County Fire Department were dispatched just before 4 a.m. on January 17 to burn down a house on block 18500 of Richmond Road in Pamplin.

At the scene of a fatal fire in Appomattox County. Officials said an 11-month-old father and twin died in the fire early this morning. The mother and the other twin were able to go out @WFXRnews pic.twitter.com/I9xK4s5lya

Bradley L. Kidd Jr., 24, of Pamplin, and his 11-month-old daughter died in the fire, according to the Virginia State Police. The mother and another daughter were able to escape the fire. They were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for minor injuries. The two children were twins.

Razina Nina said via Facebook: “I am very sorry to hear about this tragic event. I graduated (from) the same class as (the mother) and I am also a twin mom, so this affects so close to home. My heart and my prayers go out to the family. “

Pamplin’s volunteer fire crews were the first to arrive and found flames from the house and someone in the yard telling them there were people inside.

The town of Pamplin’s volunteer fire department was the first of four departments to respond to this morning’s deadly fire. I spoke with the president of the fire department about what it took to post @WFXRnews pic.twitter.com/S7kCtZ13rn

Department chairman Barry Vanverveer said they had fought the fire from the outside until it was safe to start looking.

“After we searched, we found two people in the house,” said Vanderveer.

They finally found Kidd and his daughter.

“It is very devastating for the community and for the firefighters as well,” said Vanderveer. “It’s difficult to manage.”

He says it is the first lethal fire they have known in about 15 years. Although he did not know the family personally, he says that a loss like this affects their small community.

“You know a lot of people, almost everyone, whether they know you personally or not, they see you around and they get to know everyone. It’s difficult, ”said Vanderveer.

Vanderveer said that 4 departments responded and that there were about 30 firefighters working to put out the fire.

The fire is still under investigation, but so far there is no appearance of foul play, police said.

The local Appomattox office of the Virginia State Police Criminal Investigation Bureau is conducting this investigation.

