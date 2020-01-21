Fatalities up to 10 in Ethiopia platform collapse; 250 injured

ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopian regional officials confirmed 10 deaths and 250 injuries on Tuesday after a wooden platform collapsed the previous day during a religious event.

Thousands of people visited the colorful Epiphany Timkat in the northern city of Gondar.

“Ten people died,” the Ethiopian press agency quoted the city’s chief of police, Ayalew Teklu. “Thirteen people were seriously injured, including four members of the security service.”

Ashenafi Tazebew from Gondar University Hospital reported that more than 250 people were given medical care. About 80 people stayed in the hospital, Ashenafi said.

The collapse occurred in the bath of Emperor Fasilides in the city, where several thousand Ethiopians and tourists attended the celebration of Jesus’ baptism.

The Ethiopian news agency reported that more than 15,000 foreigners attended the event in Gondar.

UNESCO added Ethiopia’s Epiphany to its list of human intangible cultural heritage at the end of last year, which attracted more visitors.

