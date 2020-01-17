Fatal crash shows concern over increased traffic in part of Johnson County | news

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A truck driver died last night when he got out of his truck near Gardner and Edgerton and was hit by a car.

Rig traffic has increased in the region and people who live there are concerned about the possible dangers.

They say Gardner Road has changed.

Even a trip to the mailbox is more treacherous for Connie Mayberry.

“You have to time it somehow, then you run,” she explained. “It has become difficult.”

It has become difficult because there is more traffic in her growing hometown, especially due to articulated lorries entering and exiting massive intermodal transport hubs in Edgerton.

“It’s got so much more trucks,” said Mayberry.

“It’s kind of a nightmare,” said Mary Freund.

Her neighbors noticed it too. This is especially true for the narrow country roads just outside the city.

“They are drivers from outside the state,” said Brent Cunningham.

Sometimes they turn around like a gentleman whose GPS took him to the wrong place. It happened to be at the same intersection where this driver got out of his truck last night and was hit by a passing car.

The Johnson County Sheriff doesn’t know why the trucker left his rig, but Mayberry and her neighbors believe the incident is a bigger problem.

“The city, county and state have not kept pace with the growth of intermodal transport,” said Cunningham.

207th Street and Gardner Road, the intersection where the accident occurred, are two of the county’s truck routes. However, the people who live in the area say that the streets are just too small to handle so much commercial traffic.

“If you have two large trucks, they can hardly overtake,” said Freund.

Gardner police said the increasing amount of traffic was a problem and the city was reviewing the routes that truckers can take.

“We asked them and they said they wanted to do something,” said Freund.

However, many do not believe that the trucks themselves are the problem.

“I understand truckers have a job to do,” said Cunningham.

They fear that the immediate proximity to large facilities and the lack of space for sharing the road are at risk.

“The infrastructure isn’t there to handle the traffic,” said Mayberry.

It’s not worth it that the area where the crash happened is also near Edgerton and that the city is also planning road improvements.

KCTV5.com is now on the road with you! Get the latest news updates and videos, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigation reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 news.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.