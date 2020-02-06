Faster and cheaper way to new types of solar cells

Conventional solar cells are still made of silicon. Credit: unsplash

The semiconductor perovskite is seen as new hope to lower the production price of solar cells below the silicon price previously used. Empa is developing new manufacturing processes to produce perovskite solar cells not only cheaper, but also faster and to make them suitable for industrial use.

Since the development of the first perovskite solar cell in 2009, its efficiency has been equivalent to that of a conventional silicon cell. At the beginning, however, there were still some weaknesses; For example, due to its structure and the materials used, it is very sensitive to moisture, oxygen, heat, UV light and mechanical stress. This makes the cell less durable. Michael Grätzel and Hongwei Han found a solution to this problem in 2014 when the two EPFL researchers developed a cell with a mesoporous framework made of oxides and carbon. However, this idea was not yet marketable.

At least until now: Frank Nüesch, head of the Functional Polymers department at Empa, and his team have been working intensively on new manufacturing processes for precisely these solar cells in the past few years in order not only to manufacture them faster, but also more cost-effectively. To this end, the researchers worked on a project by the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) with Solaronix SA, which is based in western Switzerland. Together they produced a functional perovskite cell on a laboratory scale with a surface of 10 x 10 cm.

Cross section through the different layers of the perovskite solar cell under the scanning electron microscope: The individual layers are wafer-thin and the porous materials were “filled” with perovskite in the last step. Photo credit: Empa

Slot die instead of screen printing

The so-called slot die process is used to manufacture this new type of perovskite cell. Here, the material layer is applied to a glass substrate and then structured by removing excess material with a laser. “With the new coating process, we can not only coat faster, but also determine the layer thickness more flexibly,” says Nüesch. In future, meter-long webs can be coated relatively easily and quickly with the wide slot process. The coating speed is then also the central element of a possible industrialization of perovskite cell production.

A total of five layers of different materials are required for such a cell, including titanium oxide, zirconium oxide and graphite. While in the previous screen printing process the layers had to be individually dried and sintered (ie compacted) – which takes a lot of time and energy – in the wide slot process all layers can be applied and sintered together one after the other. “With this new process, we can ‘print’ seven times faster than with the previous screen printing process,” explains Nüesch. The finishing touch for the perovskite solar cell is the application of the perovskite absorber using inkjet printing in Empa’s “Coating Competence Center”, the so-called infiltration. Here the perovskite is no longer applied as a solid layer on the substrate, but seeps down through all porous layers of the solar cell.

The slot die applies a layer of carbon to the glass substrate. This means that all five layers of the solar cell can be applied one after the other and dried together. In the conventional screen printing process, each layer had to be dried separately for at least one hour. Photo credit: Empa

A successful collaboration

The Empa team worked closely with Solaronix experts to develop the new process. They are the source of the “inks” – nanoscale conductors, semiconductors and insulators – for printing the individual wafer-thin layers of the solar cell. The difficulty for the Empa researchers was to prepare this ink so that it was suitable for the slot die process. The various settings of the coating unit, such as the speed of the slot die, the flow rate and the distance between the slot die and the substrate, also had to be coordinated in order to achieve an optimal result. Now they have managed to do just that.

Another advantage of the perovskite solar cells produced by this new process is a longer lifespan compared to previous perovskite cells. The next step will be field tests: at the end of 2020, the perovskite solar cells will be installed on the roof of the NEST building on the Empa campus in Dübendorf, where they will have to prove themselves in everyday life.

World record: efficiency of the perovskite silicon tandem solar cell jumps to 29.15%

Provided by

Federal laboratories for materials science and technology

Quote:

New production process for perovskite cells: Fast and cost-effective changeover to new types of solar cells (2020, February 6)

accessed on February 6, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-production-perovskite-cells-fast-cheap.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.