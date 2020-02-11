Fast increasing death toll for Coronavirus reaches 1,016 while China reports 108 deaths in one day

Of the new deaths, 103 fell in Hubei province, including 67 in the provincial capital Wuhan.

Reuters

Last updated: February 11, 2020, 7:42 am IST

Shanghai: In tolls that continue to rise, Chinese health authorities reported 108 new deaths from coronavirus on 10 February. This is the highest number of victims in a day, more than the 97 deaths that occurred the day before.

Of the new deaths, 103 were in Hubei province, including 67 in the provincial capital, Wuhan, where the epidemic was thought to have occurred.

The other fatalities on Monday were in the Heilongjiang, Anhui and Henan provinces and the cities of Tianjin and Beijing, the National Health Commission said.

The total toll on the mainland has now reached 1,016.

The committee said there were a further 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on February 10, compared to 3,062 on the previous day, bringing the accumulated total to 42,638.

During a meeting led by Prime Minister Li Keqiang on Monday, a group of leaders charged with defeating the virus said it would work to resolve resource and labor shortages and increase the stock of masks and protective clothing.

They said that nearly 20,000 medical personnel from across the country had already been sent to Wuhan, and more medical teams were also en route.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping also appeared in public for the first time since the epidemic began and inspected health workers in Beijing.

.