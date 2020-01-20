Fast and Furious Glory Paul Walker’s car collection has been auctioned off for $ 2.3 million

The late actor Paul Walker collection of passenger cars has been sold already $ 2.3 million at auction.

A total of 21 Walker-owned vehicles were sold for this incredible amount at the Barrett-Jackson bid in Arizona, aceshowbiz.com said.

The largest collections came from the Alpine White 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight, which received $ 385,000.

It was one of the five white BMW M3 editions that were sold, the others got in between $ 220,000 on the $ 258.500.

The auction took place from 15 January to 18 January.

Other auctioned vehicles included the Nissan 370Z 2009, which appeared on the 2011 Fast Five, as well as the 1989 Nissan Skyline R32. Both luxury cars were sold for $ 105,600 and $ 100,100 respectively.

Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson compared Walker to “Steve McQueen, who lived his passion for racing in all aspects of his life.”

He added that the actor, who died at the age of 40 in a car accident in 2013, “inspired generations of car lovers”.

“We worked closely with Paul’s close friend, who after his death helped take care of Paul’s collection; was responsible for sending and preparing vehicles for auction. Paul’s daughter, Meadow, kept several vehicles with which she had connections. “

The proceeds of the auction will go to Walker’s daughter, Meadow Rain’s trust. He currently manages the Paul Walker Foundation and even launched a campaign to build a school for disadvantaged children.

