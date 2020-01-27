Fashola Sends Message To State Governments

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Public Works and Housing, said state governments who want roads must be prepared to compensate citizens whose lands are part of road construction plans.

NAN reports that the minister said this on Monday when he began a two-day inspection of road projects in Niger.

According to him, each road project must cross someone’s land.

“It is up to state and local governments to address these issues so that the federal government can deal with the problem of funding the construction of these roads.

“I believe we will help where we can; the federal government’s position is that states that want to see these roads delivered must meet these challenges.

“One of the problems that creates such challenges is the law on land use which dates back more than 40 years.

“The funding complaint is already in full view of the public, which is why members of the press have been invited to join these tours to see the real state of affairs.

“Nigerians’ concern over public borrowing is legitimate, but borrowing must be weighed against the problems it is used to solve.

“People need infrastructure; if they can see that the borrowed money is being used to provide essential infrastructure, then their requests can be met, ”said Fashola.