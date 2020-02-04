Fashion showdown: Kareena Kapoor, Charlize Theron sports a deep neckline

The year began in fashion with the Golden Globe Awards, the Grammys and the Baftas. Elsewhere in the world, Bollywood celebrities have been immersed in movie promotions, their own awards ceremonies and the wedding season. We hope that the year 2020 will be a pretty fashionable year, just as 2019 was also a great fashion show. Celebrities are a firm source of inspiration for fashion where we often draw the trends of the year.

We love to browse all the fashion that appears in our timelines and make comparisons between all the looks. From bulky dresses to structured silhouettes, flashy tones and stunning makeup looks, there is plenty of fashion on our social media platforms. That said, we took note of two looks that caught our attention at the beginning of the week. The look of Charlize Theron of the Bafta on Sunday and the look of Kareena Kapoor from an awards show in Mumbai. Appearances have some similarities and, therefore, we decode both.

Charlize Theron in the BAFTA

Charlize Theron left the heads spinning at this year’s Bafta Awards with a touch of purple. She was the epitome of grace, elegance and vanguard, all at the same time. The actress arrived in a pleated purple Dior dress, custom-made by Maria Grazia Chiuri, who presented a revealing bodice with a deep neckline. The dress also featured a short trail and was fitted at the waist with a black belt. She complemented with a chain of Tiffany diamonds and earrings and let her outfit speak. Charlize Theron had her hair aside and gave off her natural shine with a minimum of makeup.

Kareena Kapoor at a recent awards show

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently attended an awards ceremony in Mumbai, where she appeared in a bright yellow number. Without a doubt, we were glad for the day with its bright yellow number that has a certain similarity to the dress that Charlize Theron put on the Baftas. Like Charlize Theron’s dress, Kareena Kapoor’s dress also had a deep neckline and fell perfectly to the floor. While Charlize Theron’s dress was pleated, Kareena Kapoor’s number featured a slit to the thigh.

Jab We Met actress chose to comb her hair in a side stripe and let it loose in its natural form. Kareena Kapoor is wonderful and needs minimal makeup to stand out from the crowd. For her makeup look, she opted for a thick-brimmed lining and a natural shine that was completed with a natural pout. After looking at these two stars and their appearance, it goes without saying that the two are a separate class in their own way. We love the effortless style of Kareena Kapoor and the bold purple shade of Charlize Theron. It has made us difficult to decide who looked the best.