Fashion showdown: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Slay in a camel color jumpsuit

A classic jumpsuit has become a staple of the wardrobe of all fashionable celebrities. A good jumpsuit can take you far and is a versatile piece that can be worn from day to night, dressed or relaxed, worn casually or dressed. Combinations can come in many variations, fabrics, styles and designs and depending on how they are styled, they can make or break your look. We note that Bollywood celebrities also have a penchant for jumpsuits.

During our day, we came across the two great Bollywood ladies who wore a similar look in a jumpsuit. Although they may have opted for different styles, their appearance was quite similar and of course this prompted us to decode their appearance.

Deepika Padukone is a Bollywood celebrity who lets her head spin every time she goes out. She recently saw the release of her first 2020 film, Chhapaak, for which she was immersed in film promotions. And of course, she managed to serve the major style inspiration every time. One of his recent looks proves that you can kill in one color from head to toe. For one of the film’s recent promotions, Deepika Padukone was dressed in a camel color combination by the high street brand, Zara. The jumpsuit looked more like a swimsuit and Deepika Padukone looked effortless to say the least.

The short sleeve jumpsuit had a collar and a pocket. The actress opted for a trendy necklace worn under the collar and a pair of animal print heels that contrast perfectly with the whole. Actress Padmaavat opted for loose waves, sparkling bronze makeup and a delicate ring to complete her look. Simple and effortless!

Meanwhile, we ran into another Bollywood starlet with a similar look but a little different style. Katrina Kaif is also a Bollywood starlet who drops her jaws with her coveted look. From her chic airport look to her glamorous red carpet look, she’s also the type to make a statement every time she goes out.

For her look, Katrina Kaif was also dressed in a caramel color combination which presented some accents to a military look. The jumpsuit was fitted at the waist with a buckled belt and gold buttons. The short sleeves were rolled up with a strap on each side and she paired the jumpsuit with a pair of black suede heels. Katrina Kaif wore her open collar and wore the look without accessories.

Actress Zero kept her hair loose in natural waves and opted for all-natural makeup that was complemented by a shiny lip. On the job front, Katrina Kaif will be seen playing with Akshay Kumar as his wife in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film is part of the Shetty cop universe and stars Neena Gupta, Sikander Kher, Gulshan Grover and Vivaan Bhatena. According to reports, Katrina and Akshay also recreated the iconic rain song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani de Mohra for this film, and their BTS photos of the shot also went viral. The film, produced by Karan Johar, is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also recently finished filming the direction of Kabir Khan, ’83. She will be seen alongside her husband for the very first time since they got married and will attempt the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of the legendary cricketer; Kapil Dev. The film is ready to tell how Kapil Dev led India to victory at the 1983 World Cup. ‘83 is due out on April 10, 2020.

After analyzing these two looks, we came to the conclusion that Deepika Padukone is clearly a winner in this fashion show!

