Fashion police hostess Melissa Rivers injured her leg in a major skiing accident, thankful she wasn’t her son

On a day when Hollywood was preparing for the annual Oscars, actress Melissa Rivers hurt her leg in a skiing accident

The former co-host of “Fashion Police” turned to social networks and published details about the accident.

On February 9, Melissa uploaded a clip of the ski patrol helping her after she suffered a severe fall. In the video, you can hear her say: “These are my new friends, ski patrol. This sucks, this sucks. ”

One of the emergency staff members, in return, is seen assuring him: “It could be worse.”

The only son of the late television presenter Joan Rivers, in the same Instagram post, also shared a photograph of what appeared to be a hospital room, reports aceshowbiz.com. The photo captured his left leg in an orthopedic device while still wearing a ski boot. As if to emphasize how inappropriate his injury was, he captioned the post with a palm-face emoji.

Initially, one of his followers thought it was Melissa’s 19-year-old son, Edgar Cooper Endicott, who had been injured. She hastened to clarify: “No Cooper, thank God! But I!”

Fans wanted his speedy recovery.

