Jean Paul Gaultier, one of the most iconic designers in fashion, has announced his retirement from the runway after a career spanning 50 years in the fashion industry.

On Friday, the 67-year-old French fashion designer made the announcement in a sweet and cheerful Twitter video.

The news came after Gaultier announced a grand haute couture 50th anniversary parade, which will take place at the Théatre du Châtelet on January 22 during Paris Fashion Week.

“Now, I’m going to share something with you,” said Gaultier after giving details on the next show. “It will be my last haute couture show, my last Gaultier Paris show. Be there, you can’t miss it. “

However, the creator assured fans that his retirement did not mean the end for Gaultier Paris.

“Stay tuned, Gaultier Paris will continue, haute couture will continue,” said Gaultier in the video ad. “I have a new concept, I’ll tell you about it later, all the little secrets. To be continued.”

Gaultier is known for dressing celebrities, including Madonna, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and Lady Gaga. He also released a ready-to-wear collection with Supreme in 2019.

The Haute Couture of Paris Fashion Week will take place from January 20 to 23.