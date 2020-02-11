Farrah Abraham says that she and Daniel Ishag are ‘just friends’

Farrah Abraham sets the record right to her relationship with Daniel Ishag.

The former “Teen Mom OG” star was linked to the pilot / financier after she placed several photos of the two on the PDA during a vacation in Mexico last week. Ishag also shared a photo of them on his Instagram, with Farrah hugging beside him and her hand on his chest.

But when the two left a lunch date in Los Angeles – with her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, in tow – Farrah said they were not exclusive.

“I only have friends. We hang around. You know, live my best life. I live my best life, that’s all I’m going to say about it. “

Daniel seemed carefree when he said he would check their car.

Last week, Farrah spun the rumor mill after sharing photos of the two hands while sunbathing, enjoying a romantic horseback ride on the beach, and getting closer as Daniel laid a tender kiss on her forehead.

Even Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielsen, commented on the relationship between the two The sun that they were indeed a couple last week.

“They haven’t been going out for a long time. She deserves to be happy. I hope for good things,” Debra said at the time.

“I hope I can meet him soon and get a chance to find out what he is talking about. I trust her judgment. I am very excited to meet this person,” she added.

Meanwhile, while Farrah and Sophia were waiting for their car, the couple revealed that they had matching diamonds on their teeth.

“Mother and daughter,” Farrah said, flashing with a smile. “I love my daughter. It’s fun.”

“Twinning,” laughed Sophia.

The preteen then announced that she would like a white Model X Tesla for her Sweet Sixteen party, which Farrah admitted would eventually oblige, because she is considered “Santa.”

After Farrah ensured that Sophia was secured securely in their ride, she started talking about her recent vaginal rejuvenation procedures, because the adult film actress had three in the last three months.

About the reason she liked it so much, Farrah said, “I don’t know. Maybe I am asexual. “

