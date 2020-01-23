Farmers should apply for loan exemption by January 31: Parliamentary Minister PC Sharma

He asked the officials to ensure the quality of all the work. Sharma also said that the Sanjiwani clinics should be opened immediately and that the power supply should be maintained.

Farmers should have no problem selling their crops during the Rabi harvests that followed.

Sharma asked officials from all departments to implement social protection plans.

At the meeting, the deputy director of agriculture said that 1.18 lakh had asked for offline and online food to forgo a loan.

During the first phase, 36,479 people received relief and a sum of 88.87 crore rupees was approved for it, he said, adding, to forgo the loan in the second phase, a sum of 90.65 crore rupees.

Food service officials informed the minister that their goal was to purchase 11 lakh MT of food during the Rabi season.

MP Vijay Pal Singh, Premshanker Verma, Yojna Samiti district member, congress chief Kapil Faujdar, collector Dhananjay Singh, SP ML Chhari and other officers attended the meeting.

