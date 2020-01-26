The Guri Local Government Council in Jigawa State has approved a two-year prison sentence for anyone arrested who travels with dangerous weapons in the area.

The chairman of the local government council, Alhaji Barkono Jaji Adiyani, revealed shortly after enacting four implementing laws.

He explained that implementing laws include: a law prohibiting night grazing, a law prohibiting the use of dangerous weapons, a law prohibiting face masks and night gatherings.

He said the signing of the four new order laws followed a series of clashes between farmers and shepherds that resulted in the deaths of many and the destruction of property.

The chairman of the legislative council, Alhaji Suleiman Bashir Damegi, who chaired the council meeting, said the orders had been adopted to provide a lasting solution to the lingering conflicts between farmers and shepherds in the region.

The speaker explained that capital punishment is attached for violation of the statutes.

“Anyone found assembling at night will pay a fine of fifty thousand naira or a year in prison, traveling with dangerous weapons, including knives, bows and arrows, two years in prison or a fine of fifty a thousand, “said Soliman.

“Covering the face with a mask results in a fine of twenty thousand naira or six months in prison,” he said.

He called on local residents to abide by the laws and urged shepherds and farmers to embrace peace and live in harmony with one another.