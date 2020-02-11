Farmacy Beauty Bee Clean Body is coming

Clean beauty fanatics love farmacy for the way they use local science and products to create “clean” skin care that is free of harmful ingredients. Farmacy Beauty Bee Clean Body is the next product in the popular honey line and the brand’s first body wash. It seems that more and more skin care and hair care brands are expanding into our showers and we are not crazy about them.

Farmacy Beauty is part of Clean at Sephora, but apart from this measurement, the entire “clean” market is a bit confusing. There is simply no real regulation and a lot of what you hear is marketing. That doesn’t mean that clean BS is. It just means that you want to look closely at the ingredients and find out what clean means for each brand. For Farmacy, this means that the products are free from parabens, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, formaldehyde donors and phthalates. It is also free from animal testing and the packaging is made from FSC certified paper and recyclable glasses.

This new product launch is soap-free and sulfate-free, but still leaves your body clean and soft. What does it have? Buckwheat honey rich in antioxidants acts as a soothing moisturizer, propolis (contained in beehives) is a natural antiseptic, royal jelly nourishes the skin with amino acids, apple extract provides moisture and chamomile and lavender soothes slight skin irritation.

Bee Clean Body is expected to go online on February 20. We will keep you informed of the start of sales.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small commission on the sale when you buy something by clicking a link in this story, and that the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.